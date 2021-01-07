Kuende Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $371,933.29 and $77.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.