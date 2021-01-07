Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.39

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 13627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.