Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.19 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $69.56 or 0.00179365 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $589.18 million and approximately $120.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

