KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €70.70 ($83.18) and last traded at €70.50 ($82.94). Approximately 13,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($78.82).

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.68.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

