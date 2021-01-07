L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96.

NYSE LB opened at $43.55 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.04.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.