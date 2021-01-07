L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.