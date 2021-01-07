L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.
LHX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.