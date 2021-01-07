L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

LHX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

