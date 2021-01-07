La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.69

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 6272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

