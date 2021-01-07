Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.00

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

