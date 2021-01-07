Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 51 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.67.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

