Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 1,406,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

