Lambda (LAMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.44 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $19.95 million and $17.44 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,125,175 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

