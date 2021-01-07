Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.00

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 161552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.60 ($0.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.35. The company has a market cap of £191.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

