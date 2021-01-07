Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several brokerages have commented on LNDC. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

