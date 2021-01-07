LATOKEN Price Up 73.2% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $24.60 million and $52,579.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.