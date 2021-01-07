Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.95

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 1277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

