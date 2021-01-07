LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.10 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,508,912 coins and its circulating supply is 519,226,303 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

