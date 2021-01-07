Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$52.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.