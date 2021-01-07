Leaf Group’s (LEAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE LEAF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.97. Leaf Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

