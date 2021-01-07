Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.74. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 5,601 shares changing hands.

LXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$148.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

