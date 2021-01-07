Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.