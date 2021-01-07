Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEVI. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

LEVI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,904,643 shares of company stock worth $34,081,017. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

