Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $296,199.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $296,199.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,167,241 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

