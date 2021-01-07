(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.14

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 959598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

(LGF.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

