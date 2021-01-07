LHT Price Tops $0.0010 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 94.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. LHT has a market cap of $51,590.55 and $439.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded down 98% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005102 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001310 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

