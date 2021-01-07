Liberum Capital Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 19,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,790. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Givaudan has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

