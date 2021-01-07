Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$120.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) has been given a C$120.00 target price by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.36.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$85.51. 322,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.83. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

