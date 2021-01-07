Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $9,882.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

