LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $43,223.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $43,223.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,824,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,273,009 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

