LINA Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $10,409.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

