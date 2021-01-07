Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.73

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 5380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 599,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

