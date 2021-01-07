Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $137.70, but opened at $128.10. Lindsay shares last traded at $126.41, with a volume of 1,203 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

