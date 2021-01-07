LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.27 million and $30,786.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

