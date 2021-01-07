LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 1.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.84. 30,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 43,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Research analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.44% of LiqTech International worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

