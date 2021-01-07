LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 96% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $12,815.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001291 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,051,154,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,934,001 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io .



LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

