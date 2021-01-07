Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $135,539.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

