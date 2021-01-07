Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.42 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.42 billion and approximately $13.27 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $172.43 or 0.00442790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

