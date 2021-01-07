Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 60.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $130,169.82 and $65.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147,789.57 or 3.74987688 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

