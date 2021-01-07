Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$22.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.16 and last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 939739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.86.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

