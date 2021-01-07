Lition Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $250,627.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.71 or 0.03193979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00445675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.01164352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00374890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00176656 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

