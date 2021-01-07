Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

