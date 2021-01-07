LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 5.2%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $63.97. Approximately 1,161,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,043,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

