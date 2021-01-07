LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.23

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 4390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,751 shares of company stock worth $13,488,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

