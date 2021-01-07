LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 7.6%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 131,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 143,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LMP Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

