Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $49,629.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00282982 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,042,045 coins and its circulating supply is 21,042,033 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

