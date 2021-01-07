LocalCoinSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032487 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002686 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,880,129 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

