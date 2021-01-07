LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.26 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $11,040.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012308 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027274 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

