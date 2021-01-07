Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Tops $31.33 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Loki has a total market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $37,954.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,411.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.12 or 0.03187156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00440283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.01161454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00373860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00177810 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,435,178 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

