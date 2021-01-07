London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.96 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 22,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 22,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 37.48 and a quick ratio of 37.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.12. The stock has a market cap of £10.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Company Profile (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.