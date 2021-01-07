Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.28 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $123.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.